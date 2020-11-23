We’re so excited for the upcoming Gossip Girl series and we’re loving these new photos of the cast back at school!

Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, and Whitney Peak were seen in their school uniforms while filming on the Upper East Side of New York City on Monday (November 23).

The stars were seen alongside other actors from the new HBO Max series, including Thomas Doherty, Zion Moreno, Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, and Tavi Gevinson.

The original series followed the lives of students at elite private high schools in New York City’s Upper East Side – the Constance Billard School for Girls and the St. Jude’s School for Boys. The photos from set confirm that the students will be attending the same schools in the upcoming extension series.

The Gossip Girl showrunner spoke out this month to explain why the upcoming series should NOT be considered a reboot.

One of the hot guys in the cast was recently seen running around the set in just his underwear!

