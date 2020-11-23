Mon, 23 November 2020

Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, & Whitney Peak Go Back to School for 'Gossip Girl' (Photos)

We’re so excited for the upcoming Gossip Girl series and we’re loving these new photos of the cast back at school!

Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, and Whitney Peak were seen in their school uniforms while filming on the Upper East Side of New York City on Monday (November 23).

The stars were seen alongside other actors from the new HBO Max series, including Thomas Doherty, Zion Moreno, Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, and Tavi Gevinson.

The original series followed the lives of students at elite private high schools in New York City’s Upper East Side – the Constance Billard School for Girls and the St. Jude’s School for Boys. The photos from set confirm that the students will be attending the same schools in the upcoming extension series.

The Gossip Girl showrunner spoke out this month to explain why the upcoming series should NOT be considered a reboot.

One of the hot guys in the cast was recently seen running around the set in just his underwear!

20+ pictures inside of the Gossip Girl cast filming a new scene…

gossip girl in school uniforms 01
gossip girl in school uniforms 02
gossip girl in school uniforms 03
gossip girl in school uniforms 04
gossip girl in school uniforms 05

Credit: Gotham/GC Images, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin; Photos: Getty
Credit: Gotham/GC Images, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin; Photos: Getty
Mon, 23 November 2020

KJ Apa Shows Off His Shorter New Haircut!

KJ Apa has a much shorter hairdo now!

The 23-year-old Riverdale star was seen rocking the trimmed up look while going out for coffee on Saturday (November 21) in Vancouver, British Columbia.

He even showed off the look on his Instagram story a couple days later.

KJ‘s new short hair seems to be a change for his character Archie on Riverdale, as they are doing a seven year time jump on the show.

The actor has had somewhat longer hair for quite some time while filming the series, and this is a big change for his character.

If you didn’t know, earlier this month, KJ‘s new thriller movie Dead Reckoning was released on digital retailers.

The film “takes place on the island of Nantucket and tells the story of Tillie (India Eisley) whose summer romance with Niko (Apa) comes on the heels of her parents’ sudden and mysterious death in an airplane crash,” according to Deadline.

Speaking of KJ playing characters with the same name, he also stars in the upcoming new movie Songbird, alongside Sofia Carson. His character’s name is also Nico, though it’s spelled slightly differently.

Songbird was just given a release date – it’s skipping theaters, and going straight to on demand!

Mon, 23 November 2020

'Gilmore Girls' Returns To The CW For This Week Only!

The Gilmore Girls are back – sort of!

The Netflix revival of the series, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, premieres on The CW TONIGHT (November 23).

All four parts will air on the network this week, which was the original home of the series.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel starred in the series that premiered on October 5, 2000 on The WB. The show ran for seven seasons on the network and one year after it switched to The CW, it ended in 2007.

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life kicks off in present-day Stars Hollow, where Lorelai still runs the Dragonfly Inn (and chugs coffee like it’s water) and Rory, now 32, has experienced some career success. As Rory works through job-related struggles and Lorelai deals with some unresolved issues of her own, viewers will see how Emily Gilmore has been handling the loss of her dear husband, Richard.

Of course, that’s only a hint of what’s happening in Stars Hollow. Without giving too much away, fans will learn about Kirk’s latest business idea, see a new musical staged by Taylor, hear what Lane and her band have been up to, of course, find out what citizens are buzzing about at the latest town meeting.

All four parts of the revival will air on The CW, and they will also be available to stream for free on The CW app and online for 30 days.

Tune in each night, starting November 23, to Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life at 8/7c on The CW!

Mon, 23 November 2020

Shawn Mendes Launches Production Company With Manager Andrew Gertler

Shawn Mendes is getting into the world of film and television!

It was just announced on Monday morning (November 23) that the 22-year-old singer and his longtime manager Andrew Gertler have launched their new production company, Permanent Content.

The two were both executive producers on Shawn‘s new Netflix documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.

“I’m so excited for the launch of Permanent Content, with the Netflix documentary as our first project, and so many more exciting things we’re working on,” Shawn said in a statement, via Variety. “Our goal is to create content that motivates and inspires people, by elevating young voices that are making change in the world around us, and highlighting the issues dearest to them.”

Permanent Content will work to “develop scripted and documentary projects ‘focused on issues that impact or are important to today’s youth.’” New projects will be developed in a joint venture with entertainment company Anonymous Content.

“We’ve been hard at work for years assembling the right projects and partners to launch Permanent Content with,” Andrew said in his own statement. “Working hand in hand with Shawn, his foundation, Anonymous Content, and some other amazing producing partners, we have some really exciting projects in the works, with the goal of making an impact and leaving a permanent mark.”

If you missed it, see what Shawn shared about this particular moment from In Wonder!

Mon, 23 November 2020

Bryce Hall Carries Addison Rae Over His Shoulder After Weekend Workout

Bryce Hall picks up Addison Rae and puts her on his shoulder after the gym on Sunday (November 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 21-year-old TikToker and the 20-year-old He’s All That actress seemed to be having fun after their workout.

At one point, Bryce and Addison went out to their car and found a parking ticket on the windshield. He said the ticket was only $50, and she joked that it was more than he makes off of his YouTube videos. LOL!

They also teased that they have a new YouTube video coming out on Tuesday (November 24), where they answer a lot of questions for the first time.

That day, Addison sent a congratulatory message to Charli D’Amelio. Find out why, if you don’t already know!

In case you missed them, check out the photos of Bryce and Addison leaving dinner together later that night.

Mon, 23 November 2020

Get To Know 'Christmas Chronicles 2' Star Darby Camp With These 10 Fun Facts!

Darby Camp is returning for The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two!

The young starlet reprises her role of Kate for the new Netflix sequel, which premieres on Wednesday (November 25).

Here’s a synopsis: It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend (Tyrese Gibson) and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno).

Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2!

Darby has most recently been seen in the film When We Last Spoke, and the series Big Little Lies. She’ll soon be seen in the upcoming new Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, out in 2021!

JJJ got to know the young star with 10 Fun Facts. Check them out below:

  • 1. I’m named after late Papa (Darvin BreMon).
  • 2. I put off learning to ride a bike because my mom wouldn’t let me ride wearing high heels, and I refused to wear any other shoe.
  • 3. Dropped out of ballet classes because I refused to wear my hair in a bun.
  • 4. I pulled out a tooth (root and all) in kindergarten class even though it wasn’t loose because everyone else was being sung the tooth fairy song.
  • 5. I still don’t have my ears pierced.

Click inside for more from Darby Camp…

Mon, 23 November 2020

You Won't Believe What Vanessa Morgan Was Doing On 'Riverdale' Set While 7 Months Pregnant

Vanessa Morgan isn’t letting her pregnancy hold her back at work!

The 28-year-old actress is currently pregnant with her first child while continuing to film the upcoming season of Riverdale.

Late last week, Vanessa shared what she was doing on set, just eight weeks away from the birth of her baby.

“Filming on stage with with live snakes yesterday 🐍 haha can’t wait to show my lil guy what his mom was doing 8 weeks before he was born 😂🤰🏽 #RiverdaleS5,” she captioned her post.

Co-star and BFF Madelaine Petsch shared her post on her own Instagram story and praised her and women.

“8 weeks before she has her lil baby boy she is working crazy hours and doing dances with live snakes. Woman are so powerful,” Madelaine wrote.

Vanessa recently shared how her pregnancy has affected her work days.

“Shout out to all the pregnant mommas workin full time jobs,” she wrote on Instagram story back in October (via People). “All I know is growing a human makes me 10x more tired at work so just wanted to say each and every one of you are so friggen incredible and strong 👏🏽♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

If you missed it, find out when Riverdale season five premieres!

