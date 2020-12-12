Sat, 12 December 2020

Sofia Carson Got To Write Her On-Screen Love Story With KJ Apa For 'Songbird'

Sofia Carson looked so amazing at the premiere of her new movie, Songbird on Friday (December 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress stepped out for the private premiere in a gorgeous Prada gown with Graziela Gems jewelry.

Sofia recently opened up about how she and co-star KJ Apa were able to write Nico and Sara’s love story together in a new interview.

“One of my favorite things that I got to do in the role — and that’s thanks to our director, Adam Mason — [was that] he wanted us — KJ and I — to have a voice in Nico and Sara,” Sofia explained. “So, he didn’t tell us who Sara and Nico were [before the events of the film] — he wanted us to write their story.”

She adds that “before we started shooting, I sat down that weekend and I wrote Sara’s story from start to finish. Where she was born, who her mother was, her relationship with her mom, what her fears are, how she met Nico — everything that made Sara who she is in order to bring her to life.”

“We got together that weekend, that Saturday, and we spent the whole day bringing our love story to life: the first moment Sara and Nico met, the thing about Sara that made Nico fall for her — someone he’s never seen, only someone he’s heard through the door,” she continued.

Songbird is out On Demand now.

If you haven't seen, get all the details on Sofia's next project, which just happens to be with another Riverdale star!

Fri, 11 December 2020

Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split With Thomas Doherty

It’s true – Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty have split up.

The 24-year-old actress and singer confirmed the sad news on social media tonight after fans gained suspicious about the couple.

Dove and Thomas started dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of Descendants 2.

Previously, she had been linked to Ryan McCartan.

“The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends,” Dove shared in a tweet. “Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

Dove and Thomas hadn’t been spotted out together in a while, and their last public sighting was in August from their trip to Utah during the pandemic.

Currently, Dove is working on her music and just released her new single, “We Belong”.

Thomas has been busy filming the first season of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. Check out the latest pics from the set here!

Fri, 11 December 2020

Disney+ Announces They're Raising The Subscription Fee In 2021

Disney+ subscribers will soon have to start paying more.

The streaming service announced on Thursday (December 10) that the monthly and annual fees will be going up, just a little bit.

It currently costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year to be subscribed to the platform, but starting in March 2021, the monthly cost will go up to $7.99, and the yearly price will go to $79.99. The price for Disney+ in Europe will also go up €2 a month to €8.

This change in subscription fees is quite likely due to the enormous amount of new content they just announced on 2020 The Walt Disney Company Investor Day. Check out a recap on Just Jared!

Disney revealed many new Marvel and Star Wars series coming to Disney+, as well as a lot of movies being added to each franchise, among many other announcements, which includes some TV show shows based off of a couple of Disney princesses.

Fri, 11 December 2020

Victoria Justice Debuts New Song 'Treat Myself' - Listen & Lyrics!

Victoria Justice has dropped her first song in seven years – “Treat Myself“!

The 27-year-old actress and singer debuted the new single just a few days after announcing it’s release.

“#TreatMyself is out everywhere!!!! I’m so excited to finally be sharing music again with you, and this is just the beginning. I love you guys ❤️ Enjoy it & treat yourselves with kindness, you deserve it 😘,” she wrote on Friday (December 11).

“I know that this year has been so hard for so many of us. We’ve been forced to spend more alone time than ever with ourselves. Which can on some days be a good thing, and other days not so good,” Victoria said earlier in the week. “That voice in our heads can tear us down, make us doubt ourselves & flat out lie to us. I wanted you guys to know that you’re not alone. I hope you connect with this song in some way and I hope it can also empower you. It comes from the heart and I’m so excited to finally share something with you all!”

Check out the song right here on JJJ and be sure to download it HERE!


Victoria Justice – ‘Treat Myself’

Click inside for the full lyrics to 'Treat Myself'…

Fri, 11 December 2020

Joshua Bassett Talks 'The Perfect Gift,' Announces New Single Release Date

Joshua Bassett is opening up about his new original song “The Perfect Gift,” which is featured in the High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special.

The song will also be part of the show’s upcoming second season.

Tim Federle approached me in January of this year, when they were writing this next season, and he said, ‘You know, we got this song that Ricky sings and I would love if you personally wrote it yourself,’” Joshua said on GMA3. “So he kind of gave me the context of it, about how Ricky can’t really afford a gift and so he comes up with the song.”

“My favorite lyric is in the end of the chorus that’s, ‘This song’s the second best that I could do, and the perfect gift is you,’” he adds. “So it’s that kind of concept of that other person being the true gift versus any material things.”

Joshua also talked about his upcoming EP, and revealed the release date of the first single!

“My EP is coming out early 2021, but my single off of that is coming out January 14th, which is the first time I’m announcing that. So, very exciting, but yeah, January 14th people can expect a single, and then shortly thereafter my EP is coming,” he said.


Joshua Bassett – ‘The Perfect Gift’
Fri, 11 December 2020

O2L Announces Reunion Live Stream For Charity!

Now THIS is the kind of reunion we have been waiting for!!

YouTube content creators Our2ndLife have announced they will ALL be back for a can’t miss live stream event THIS Sunday (December 13).

The whole crew is back, including JC Caylen, Kian Lawley, Sam Pottorff, Ricky Dillon, Trevi Moran and yes, Connor Franta.

“Let’s go back to 2014 for the day. Our2ndLife Reunion Stream for Charity. Sunday at 2pm,” the group’s Twitter account reads.

“what can i say? i still got the giggles,” Connor also wrote on his own account.

“O2L trending #1… can’t deny that everyone that supported us back in the day still have it. O2L & it’s supporters have a special place in each others’ hearts. we grew up together. Sunday will be special,” JC added.

It’s been almost six whole years since they announced their split in a YouTube video, titled “This Is Not Goodbye.”

The live stream will take place on JC‘s Twitch account. Check out their announcement video below!

Fri, 11 December 2020

Author Rick Riordan Shares Logo For New Disney+ Series 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians'

The logo for Percy Jackson & The Olympians has been revealed!

This is the only tidbit we have from the upcoming new Disney+ series, and it was shared by the author Rick Riordian.

“A super short teaser that will appear today at the Disney shareholders meeting. Still a long way to go but I am so excited! #percyjackson #disneyplus,” he wrote on TikTok.

The logo was revealed as part of the 2020 The Walt Disney Company Investor Day event, where Disney made SO many announcements. Check out a recap of all the reveals!

News of a Percy Jackson series was revealed earlier this year, with Rick and his wife being involved every step of the way. Almost a month after announcing the series, Rick slammed the Percy Jackson movies in a series of tweets.

@rickriordan

A super short teaser that will appear today at the Disney shareholders meeting. Still a long way to go but I am so excited! ##percyjackson ##disneyplus

♬ original sound – Rick Riordan

