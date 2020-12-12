Sofia Carson looked so amazing at the premiere of her new movie, Songbird on Friday (December 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress stepped out for the private premiere in a gorgeous Prada gown with Graziela Gems jewelry.

Sofia recently opened up about how she and co-star KJ Apa were able to write Nico and Sara’s love story together in a new interview.

“One of my favorite things that I got to do in the role — and that’s thanks to our director, Adam Mason — [was that] he wanted us — KJ and I — to have a voice in Nico and Sara,” Sofia explained. “So, he didn’t tell us who Sara and Nico were [before the events of the film] — he wanted us to write their story.”

She adds that “before we started shooting, I sat down that weekend and I wrote Sara’s story from start to finish. Where she was born, who her mother was, her relationship with her mom, what her fears are, how she met Nico — everything that made Sara who she is in order to bring her to life.”

“We got together that weekend, that Saturday, and we spent the whole day bringing our love story to life: the first moment Sara and Nico met, the thing about Sara that made Nico fall for her — someone he’s never seen, only someone he’s heard through the door,” she continued.

Songbird is out On Demand now.

