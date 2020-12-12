It’s a very, very big weekend for Taylor Swift with the surprise release of her ninth studio album and her 31st birthday tomorrow.

Now, the almost 31-year-old singer will be giving her first TV interview for support the new album Evermore. She will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, December 14.

Also, the initial sales figures for Evermore‘s first week have been revealed.

Hits Daily Double is reporting that the album is on track to move between 300,000 to 350,000 total units for its first week of release. That number includes 150,000 to 170,000 copies of pure album sales.

In comparison, Folklore opened with 846,000 units for the first week with 615,000 pure album sales. The Evermore numbers are still very early predictions and the total could still go up or down depending on how the next few days go.

Whatever happens, it’s pretty clear that Taylor is on track to earning her eighth number one album!

Kid Cudi‘s new album will likely debut in the number two slot this coming week with around 150,000 to 175,000 total units.

