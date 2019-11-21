The cast, who is just missing Victoria Justice, got together for an all-new version of the sketch “Thelma Stump,” which features Jamie Lynn reprising her role as the bacon-loving bodyguard who attempts to stop the All That cast members and stars of Zoey 101 from entering the set.
“Thelma Stump” will air in early 2020, and you can catch All That airing Saturday nights at 8:30 pm on Nickelodeon!
Lizzie and Josie look worried while holding hands in this still from an all new episode of Legacies!
In “That’s Nothing I Had to Remember”, when a truth-seeking monster arrives in Mystic Falls during Commonwealth Day, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) fear that the secrets they’ve each been keeping have made them targets.
Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Kym (Ebboney Wilson) seek out an unlikely ally, who may have knowledge on how to take down the latest monster. Finally, Freya (Riley Voelkel) receives an unexpected visit from one of the Salvatore Students.
Tune in to an all new episode of Legacies TONIGHT (November 21) at 9pm on The CW!
The special holiday issue celebrated Minnie Mouse‘s 91st birthday and the 30-year-old actress opened up about the power of the iconic cartoon character.
“Just recently, my sister and I ended up at Minnie Mouse’s house,” Vanessa told the glossy. “We felt like we were in a dream. I grew up watching Minnie Mouse and her house on TV, and then to be transported into a world where I feel like I’m in the cartoon—it was just incredible.”
She adds, “It’s such a wonderful place where you can completely disconnect from your daily grind, and these characters are always making you laugh and feel good. That warm, cozy, fuzzy feeling inside is Disneyland to me in a nutshell.”
Vanessa also opened up about fans still seeing her as Gabriella Montez, her breakout role from High School Musical.
“People 100% still look at me as Gabriella, but it’s really sweet that I get to be a part of people’s childhood and take them back to a time for them when things were simpler, you know,” Vanessa says. “That’s a beautiful thing.”
It was just revealed that the new series will also air on The CW, the day after episodes debut on the streaming service.
The series will also be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms.
Stargirl centers on Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger), who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past and will premiere on DC Universe in the second quarter of 2020 with new episodes released weekly.