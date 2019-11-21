Vanessa Hudgens wears her dots with style in this chic new feature with Who What Wear.

The special holiday issue celebrated Minnie Mouse‘s 91st birthday and the 30-year-old actress opened up about the power of the iconic cartoon character.

“Just recently, my sister and I ended up at Minnie Mouse’s house,” Vanessa told the glossy. “We felt like we were in a dream. I grew up watching Minnie Mouse and her house on TV, and then to be transported into a world where I feel like I’m in the cartoon—it was just incredible.”

She adds, “It’s such a wonderful place where you can completely disconnect from your daily grind, and these characters are always making you laugh and feel good. That warm, cozy, fuzzy feeling inside is Disneyland to me in a nutshell.”

Vanessa also opened up about fans still seeing her as Gabriella Montez, her breakout role from High School Musical.

“People 100% still look at me as Gabriella, but it’s really sweet that I get to be a part of people’s childhood and take them back to a time for them when things were simpler, you know,” Vanessa says. “That’s a beautiful thing.”