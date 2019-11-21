Thu, 21 November 2019

It's Official - The Cast of 'Zoey 101' Has Reunited In a Sketch For 'All That'!

The cast of Zoey 101 are almost all back together!!

Jamie Lynn Spears, Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Chris Massey, Erin Sanders and Matthew Underwood reunited today (November 21) on the set of All That.

The cast, who is just missing Victoria Justice, got together for an all-new version of the sketch “Thelma Stump,” which features Jamie Lynn reprising her role as the bacon-loving bodyguard who attempts to stop the All That cast members and stars of Zoey 101 from entering the set.

“Thelma Stump” will air in early 2020, and you can catch All That airing Saturday nights at 8:30 pm on Nickelodeon!

Hope & Lizzie's Secrets Could Get Them In Trouble On 'Legacies'

Lizzie and Josie look worried while holding hands in this still from an all new episode of Legacies!

In “That’s Nothing I Had to Remember”, when a truth-seeking monster arrives in Mystic Falls during Commonwealth Day, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) fear that the secrets they’ve each been keeping have made them targets.

Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Kym (Ebboney Wilson) seek out an unlikely ally, who may have knowledge on how to take down the latest monster. Finally, Freya (Riley Voelkel) receives an unexpected visit from one of the Salvatore Students.

Tune in to an all new episode of Legacies TONIGHT (November 21) at 9pm on The CW!

Riley Voelkel Teases Her Return As Freya & The 'Originals' Nod Fans Will See on 'Legacies' This Week

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals It's Okay If You Still Think of Her As Gabriella Montez

Vanessa Hudgens wears her dots with style in this chic new feature with Who What Wear.

The special holiday issue celebrated Minnie Mouse‘s 91st birthday and the 30-year-old actress opened up about the power of the iconic cartoon character.

“Just recently, my sister and I ended up at Minnie Mouse’s house,” Vanessa told the glossy. “We felt like we were in a dream. I grew up watching Minnie Mouse and her house on TV, and then to be transported into a world where I feel like I’m in the cartoon—it was just incredible.”

She adds, “It’s such a wonderful place where you can completely disconnect from your daily grind, and these characters are always making you laugh and feel good. That warm, cozy, fuzzy feeling inside is Disneyland to me in a nutshell.”

Vanessa also opened up about fans still seeing her as Gabriella Montez, her breakout role from High School Musical.

“People 100% still look at me as Gabriella, but it’s really sweet that I get to be a part of people’s childhood and take them back to a time for them when things were simpler, you know,” Vanessa says. “That’s a beautiful thing.”

Castiel Returns In Bloody Way On All New 'Supernatural' Tonight

Castiel is covered in blood after stabbing something or someone in this still from an all new episode of Supernatural.

Misha Collins‘ character is back after not appearing in the last two episodes of the hit series.

In “Golden Time”, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are visited by an old friend.

Castiel investigates the disappearance of a local teen.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Supernatural TONIGHT (November 21) at 8pm on The CW!

CW Sets Premiere Dates For 'Katy Keene' & More, Plus Finale Dates For 'Arrow' & 'Supernatural'

'Twilight' Author Stephenie Meyer Wanted These Actors to Originally Play Key Roles In The Movie

'Stargirl' Starring Brec Bassinger Will Air on CW After DC Universe Premiere

You will now be able to watch Brec Bassinger‘s new series, Stargirl, even if you don’t have DC Universe.

It was just revealed that the new series will also air on The CW, the day after episodes debut on the streaming service.

The series will also be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms.

Stargirl centers on Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger), who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past and will premiere on DC Universe in the second quarter of 2020 with new episodes released weekly.

Niall Horan Is Headed to SNL Next Month & Calls It a 'Dream Come True'

Niall Horan heads into The Forum for Post Malone‘s concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (November 20).

The 26-year-old musician attended the event with a pal before revealing to fans that he’ll be making his Saturday Night Live debut next month on December 16th.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Niall Horan

“Dreams do come true. SNL December 14th, can’t wait @nbcsnl,” he wrote on Twitter, with the name card plate.

We can’t wait to see him on the program!

Niall is gearing up for the release of his sophomore album, out in January 2020.

