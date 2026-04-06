The new trailer for the upcoming third Paw Patrol movie has arrived!

Titled Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, the animated picture will star the voices of Carter Young as Marshall, Mckenna Grace as Skye, Henry Bolan as Ryder, and more in the third movie in the franchise, based on the popular franchise.

Here’s a synopsis: After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol’s archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they’ve done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

Also lending their voices to the upcoming movie include Rain Janjua as Chase, Hayden Chemberlen as Rex, Lucien Duncan-Reid as Rubble, William Desrosiers as Rocky, Nylan Parthipan as Zuma and Ron Pardo as Mayor Humdinger, as well as Terry Crews, Jennifer Hudson, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Bill Nye, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg and Meredith MacNeill.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie is set to hit theaters on August 14th. Check out the trailer right here!

If you missed it, Mckenna is also starring in the upcoming live-action adaptation of another popular animated series…