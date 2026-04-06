Nicholas Galitzine takes on the mantle of He-Man in the new trailer for the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie!

The 31-year-old Red, White and Royal Blue actor will star as Prince Adam/He-Man in the forthcoming, live-action adaptation of the popular animated series and video game.

Here’s a synopsis: After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto) Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The upcoming movie is directed Bumblebee‘s Travis Knight, and it also stars Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig and more. Watch the trailer here!

Filming on the star-studded movie took place in 2025, wrapping in June. Find out who each actor is portraying in the movie!

The live-action Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 5, 2026.

If you missed it, Nicholas opened up about his physical transformation for Masters of the Universe. To embody the comic book character, Nicholas had to bulk up long before stepping foot on set.

Check out more from the Masters of Universe right here…