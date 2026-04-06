SEVENTEEN are sharing a big update with fans about their future.

The K-pop group confirmed that all 13 members have renewed their contracts during the final night of their SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] encore shows.

The announcement happened during the second sold-out show at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on Sunday (April 5) in South Korea, bringing their seven-month global tour to a close.

Leader S.COUPS told the crowd, “We will continue to sail on the same ship and row forward together,” confirming the group will stay together moving forward.

Fans, known as CARATs, cheered loudly as the message was shared.

The group added, “We want to tell everyone that we love you. Please wait just a little longer—we’ll be back as all 13 members soon,” noting that some members are currently completing their mandatory military service.

SEVENTEEN is made up of S. COUPS, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, JEONGHAN, WONWOO, WOOZI, and DINO. The group debuted in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment.

The NEW_ tour hit 14 cities with 31 shows, drawing more than 900,000 fans worldwide.

They will next reunite with fans at their 10th fan meeting event, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND.

Check out our full review of the tour!