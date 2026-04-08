Olivia Rodrigo is heading back to Saturday Night Live!



The 23-year-old actress and singer has been tapped to host the late-night sketch show for the first time, and she’ll also be pulling double duty, as she’ll be the musical guest as well.

While this marks the first she’ll be hosting the show, Olivia is no stranger to the SNL stage, as she has previously served as musical guest on two other occasions.

Fans can look forward to Olivia‘s episode on Saturday, May 2nd, where she’ll be one of the final hosts and musical guests of season 51 before the summer hiatus.

If you missed it, find out who will be featured on the other May dates, including a former cast member!



Olivia‘s upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance comes on the heels of her recent music announcements.

Last week, she announced her next album, , set for release on June 12th.

Earlier this week, Olivia then from the LP, “Drop Dead,” which will be out NEXT Friday (April 17).



