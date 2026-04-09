Wednesday season three is coming together! The cast list for the new season has been taking shape over the last few weeks as filming is underway for the Jenna Ortega-starrer.

Netflix confirmed on Thursday (April 9) that the following actors have joined the show as guest stars: Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey, St. Elmo’s Fire‘s Andrew McCarthy and Ted Lasso‘s James Lance will all appear in the new season.



We don’t yet have a confirmed release date for the new episodes, nor do we know anything about the plot.

If you don’t know, season two debuted last year and quickly became the #5 most watched English language series of all time on the streaming service, following the record-breaking success of season 1 of the global hit series. By the way, if you did not know, season one is the most watched English-language series of all time on Netflix!

See the entire cast list, including who is returning and who is exiting the show, over at Just Jared!