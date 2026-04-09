By 
April 9, 2026
Wednesday photo
Credit: Netflix

Wednesday season three is coming together! The cast list for the new season has been taking shape over the last few weeks as filming is underway for the Jenna Ortega-starrer.

Netflix confirmed on Thursday (April 9) that the following actors have joined the show as guest stars: Game of ThronesLena Headey, St. Elmo’s Fire‘s Andrew McCarthy and Ted Lasso‘s James Lance will all appear in the new season.

We don’t yet have a confirmed release date for the new episodes, nor do we know anything about the plot.

If you don’t know, season two debuted last year and quickly became the #5 most watched English language series of all time on the streaming service, following the record-breaking success of season 1 of the global hit series. By the way, if you did not know, season one is the most watched English-language series of all time on Netflix!

See the entire cast list, including who is returning and who is exiting the show, over at Just Jared!

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