Kylie Cantrall is back with new music!!



The 20-year-old Disney star dropped her brand new song “Carrie Bradshaw,” which was inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker‘s iconic character from Sex and the City.

This is her first release since signing her new record deal with Republic Records, which was announced earlier this year.



“I knew I was searching for a sound I just couldn’t find in LA, so I flew to Atlanta to lock in with my dream producer Tricky Stewart. I told Tricky, ‘“’I want to write a song called Carrie Bradshaw,’”’ and I remember my co-writer Tayla Parx saying, ‘This ain’t an easy concept but If you can pull this off, it’s going to be epic,'” Kylie shared in a statement. “I never felt connected to a character more than Carrie Bradshaw, and this last year has been full of emotional rollercoasters, but this song gave me the chance to pour all those feelings out.”



“carrie bradshaw is out now?????? it makes me emotional how much i love this song & im just so happy to share it with you ….feel the feels, dance, cry, escape. i hope you love her as much as i do x,” Kylie added on Instagram. “@sarahjessicaparker thank u for inspiring my fav song i’ve written so far…. in carrie we trust ???”

In addition to her new song, Kylie is also set to reprise her role as Red in the upcoming fifth Descendants movie, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland – Watch the first teaser here!

Keep reading below to see the lyrics for Kylie Cantrall’s new song “Carrie Bradshaw”…