Gregg Sulkin is reprising his Wizards of Waverly Place character!



It was just announced on Thursday (April 16) that the 33-year-old actor will return as Mason Greyback for the upcoming four-part Wizards Beyond Waverly Place finale event, according to Deadline.

It’s currently unclear how Mason will fit into the four-part finale event, or how many episodes he will appear in.



“Back where it all began with a cast and crew that I will always call family – excited for you all to see Mason again,” Gregg shared on Instagram along with the news, and a first look photo of him back on set.



It was speculated that Gregg would reprise his role in season one after he visited the set, but David Henrie confirmed that he was only visiting.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Wizards Beyond would be coming to an end with a four-part finale event, which is set to air on Disney+ and Disney Channel later this year.

Selena Gomez will step into the director’s chair for the first time with the premiere episode, as well as appearing on screen and serving as executive producer.

This week, David confirmed that they were back on set to film the final episodes.

“Landed back in LA for Season 3 @disneywizardsseries, episode 1 in the can! My hope is that our finale season ends the way the original show began, with family values and Russos having each other’s backs! It’s been an honor serving you all with this show ??,” he shared on Instagram this week, along with photos from set.



