We have some Heartstopper Forever news, straight from Netflix!

The film, which is acting as the conclusion to the TV series, was just given a release date and first look photo by the streaming service.

Here’s the official synopsis of the movie: Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?

Kit Connor and Joe Locke are of course returning, alongside a stellar cast of returning fan faves. One big star has been recast.

The movie will hit Netflix on July 17, 2026. Be sure to tune in!

We expect to see more stills and a trailer in the future, but for now, enjoy the first look image.