The first look and release date for the upcoming Enola Holmes 3 is here!



Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge are reprising their roles in the new movie, which is slated to premiere on Netflix this summer.

Here’s a synopsis: Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

Also returning for the third installment are Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Susan Wokoma, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.



“What I love about this chapter is that Enola is stepping into a version of herself that feels much more defined but still evolving,” Millie shared in a statement with Tudum. “She’s built something for herself, which is amazing, but she’s also questioning what she wants next, and I think that’s something so many people can relate to.”

“Working withhas been such a huge part of what makes these films feel special. There’s a comfort and an ease between us now that you can’t really fake and it just comes from years of working together and supporting each other,” the actress and producer added. “What’s been really nice is getting to explore a more mature version of Enola and Tewkesbury’s relationship. It’s not just playful anymore, it has real weight to it. We trust each other a lot, which means we can take more risks and really lean into the emotional side of their story.”

Millie‘s husband Jake Bongiovi is also serving as an executive producer, and her dad, Robert Brown, is a producer as well!

Enola Holmes 3 is set to premiere on July 1st on Netflix, less than three years after it was first announced to be in development.



Check out all of the first look photos right here!