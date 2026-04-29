Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about her upcoming third album !



The 23-year-old singer and actress is set to drop the new LP this summer, and in a new Cosmopolitan cover feature, she dished on the new music and how writing it was different than her last two albums.

“We really edited the hell out of this album. There was so much more joy in the songwriting,” she told the mag. “There are some songs that are plain old sad but also some songs that are just plain old fun.”

“We didn’t have time for revisions on SOUR. The whole world was watching. I wrote and we just fucking recorded and put it out. Then with GUTS, I was under so much pressure, like, ‘Oh my god, I’m never going to be able to make another good song.’ It wasn’t even making music to make music. It was making music to please people or prove something,” she said about the songwriting process. “With this album, I actually was like, ‘I’m done with the sophomore one. Now I can have fun again.’ I was writing songs the way I did when I was 16, purely for fun. There were some beautiful moments, like, ‘Whoa, it’s flowing out,’ which feels like catching a butterfly in a net.”

Olivia also touched on whether she finds it harder to write about happiness and if it’s cringe to be happy or sad.

“It’s not hard to do when I’m sitting there by myself in my room, but it was never the stuff that I put out. Sometimes I listen back to it and I cringe….It’s cringier to be happy. I cringe, but I’m free,” the “Drop Dead” singer shared. “All of my favorite love songs have an element of sadness, and that’s what makes them so beautiful. A great love song has so much emotion behind it that it could go either way. I want to make love songs that you can cry to.”

If you missed it, Olivia performed her new single “Drop Dead” live for the first time during a surprise Coachella appearance with Addison Rae!



She’s also set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend (May 2), where she is also serving as musical guest.