Joe Locke and Kit Connor are starring in brand new photos from the upcoming movie Heartstopper Forever!



Netflix unleased a handful of pics of the actors from the hit series’ finale movie, which will debut on the streamer later this summer.

“SAY HI TO HEARTSTOPPER SUMMER,” the streamer captioned pics of star Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

Hours later, they released two more solo photos of the actors, who are also serving as executive producers on the project.

“This show has meant so much to me in my life. I’ll always carry that with me.” – Joe Locke, Tudum

What is Heartstopper Forever about?

Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?

“These characters have meant a lot to us over the years. As EPs, it feels like we can really say goodbye to them in a way that feels the most right. It is bittersweet, but it is also a really nice way of ending it.” – Kit Connor, Tudum

Who else stars in Heartstopper Forever?

Kit and Joe are of course reprising their roles as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, respectively.



If you missed it, check out which other stars will be back, and which one has been recast…

When does the finale movie premiere?

Heartstopper Forever is set to debut on July 17th on Netflix.

If you missed it, check out the previously released group photo!