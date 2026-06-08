The teaser trailer for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland has just been unveiled!



Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker reprise their roles as Red and Chloe, as they face the consequences of altering the fabric of time.

The teaser sees the girls as “they’re pulled into the shifting dynamics of the new characters and uncover unexpected alliances and hidden threats. As loyalties blur, the two are forced to face who stands with them and against them.”

What is Descendants: Wicked Wonderland about?

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Who else stars in the upcoming movie?

In addition to Kylie and Malia, other stars reprising their roles include Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella).

Joining the cast includes Liamani Segura as Red’s sister Pink, and the just announced Awkwafina as the voice of Chessy the Cat.

Find out who else is joining the cast!

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is set to debut on Thursday, July 16th on Disney Channel and streaming next day on Disney+.

Some of the stars of the movie will also be going on tour later this year!