Credit: Netflix

Netflix has revealed the newest cast member for the upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series!



Scooby-Doo: Origins will feature a real dog playing the part of the canine companion, and the streamer unveiled a cute photo of the dog, as well as a video of him meeting up with Shaggy, played by Tanner Hagen.

This marks the first time in Scooby-Doo franchise history that a real dog is playing Scooby-Doo!



Scooby-Doo: Origins is currently filming in Atlanta, Ga., and is set to debut on Netflix in 2027.

What is the series about?

A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

Who stars in Scooby-Doo: Origins?

In addition to Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, the series also stars Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, and Paul Walter Hauser in a mystery role.