More SpongeBob and Patrick is on the way!!

Nickelodeon has handed out two-season renewals for both SpongeBob SquarePants and The Patrick Star Show, Deadline has reported.

SpongeBob, the longest-running show in Nickelodeon history, has been picked up for two more seasons – 18 and 19 – with 13, half-hour episodes each.

The Patrick Star Show has been ordered for two more seasons – 6 and 7 – as well, with 13, half-hour episodes each.

What is SpongeBob SquarePants about?

SpongeBob SquarePants centers on the incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward, who will all uncover even bigger nautical adventures in the new season.

The long-running animated series stars the voices of Tom Kenny as SpongeBob Squarepants, Bill Fabergakke as Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton.

What is The Patrick Star Show about?

The Patrick Star Show follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

It tells brand-new stories about one of the most beloved best friends in TV history that is set to be the wildest ride yet. The family sitcom stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination.

Bill reprises his role as Patrick, along with Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Jill Talley as Squidina Star and Dana Snyder as GrandPat, plus appearances from other SpongeBob cast members.