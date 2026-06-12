Disney has just released the official version of “Perfect Princess” from the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland!

The new song, largely featuring stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, seemingly appears as the opening track for the fifth Descendants movie, which debus later this summer.

Kylie (Red) and Malia (Chloe) open the track, followed by Rita Ora (Queen of Hearts), Brandy (Cinderella) and Liamani Segura (Pink).

The release of the official song comes nearly two months after members of the cast performed a special Disneyland Park version of the track on American Idol!

As Red, Chloe and Pink head to school, more new cast members join in on the song!



In the video, we see Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal) and Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), followed by Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), and last but not least, Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee) and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee).

As the song goes on, Red and Chloe sing about the consequences of altering the fabric of time.

What is Descendants: Wicked Wonderland about?

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

If you missed it, check out the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland teaser trailer, which dropped earlier this week!

The new movie musical is set to debut on Thursday, July 16th on Disney Channel and streaming next day on Disney+.

Keep reading below for the full lyrics to “Perfect Princess”…