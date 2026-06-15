Credit: Johnny LaVallee

Maxwell Acee Donovan, Callie Haverda and Reyn Doi step out for the premiere event of their brand new series Road to Healing!



The That ’90s Show stars are among the cast of the new short form project, which just debuted over the weekend, and they celebrated on Saturday night (June 13) in Studio City.

Also in attendance were co-stars Clare Margaret Donovan, Haley Grace McCormick, Kale Culley, Claire Ruffin, Maya Boyce, Jennifer Sun Bell, Peyton Woolf, Valery Ortiz, Maurice Hall, and Tasha Ames.

Descendants stars Sarah Jeffery, Dianne Doan and Sofia Carson, with sister Paulina Char, also stepped out to show their support for the show, which stars their longtime friend Maya and is produced by her and mom Libby Boyce.

Road to Healing was created by Maxwell and Clare, and comes from their production banner MAD in Hollywood, which was founded by them with their mom Erin Acee Donovan, and the late Cameron Boyce’s mom Libby and sister Maya.

What is Road to Healing about?

The short form comedy follows a group of driving instructors navigating the chaos of their students’ lives while trying to manage their own.

Also starring includes Kyle Secor, Raphael Luce, Ashley Aufderheide and Matisha Baldwin.

“Road to Healing was born out of the absurdity of driving instructors putting their lives in the hands of strangers learning to drive. The result is a relatable and unhinged comedy full of flawed characters, unexpected heart and complete chaos,” Maxwell and Clare shared in a statement.

“Road to Healing was so much fun to make. It is the first project for MAD in Hollywood Productions, a partnership between two entertainment families. In addition to an amazing cast and crew, we had a fully sustainable set and only generated one bag of trash to show it CAN be done by this industry.” Libby Boyce and Erin Acee Donovan add.

The new series also marks the directorial debut of Maxwell, and features eight, five to seven minute long episodes, which are all currently available to watch on the Road to Healing YouTube channel.

Check out the trailer above!

See more photos of the cast and more at the Road to Healing premiere below…