The Heartstopper Forever trailer is finally here!

Kit Connor, Joe Locke and the whole gang is back for the upcoming final movie to wrap up the story of their characters.

In the trailer, we also hear Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Stupid Song,” marking the first ever use of the new track from her recently released album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. If you recall, Joe and Olivia are actually really good friends, and the track is also inspired by a book!

What Heartstopper Forever is about

Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?

In addition to the trailer being released, Netflix also debuted the post and several new stills, which includes first looks at .

Heartstopper Forever is slated to release on July 17th on Netflix.

Check out the full poster and new stills below…