Kylie Cantrall is opening about the Descendants franchise!

The 20-year-old actress and singer stars as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, in Descendants: The Rise of Red and the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.

In a new feature for Seventeen‘s “Every Fandom Has Its Favorite” digital cover story, Kylie dished on the franchise’s fandom, OG fans watching the new version of Descendants, and even who her character’s dad is.

On knowing a secret detail about Red’s backstory

“Disney actually brought me in for a secret meeting to explain who Red’s father is, and it completely blew my mind. I promised I’d never reveal it, but let’s just say…it ties into the franchise in a really unexpected way. Tea.”

On stepping into a huge fandom

“I read the script before auditioning, so I already knew fans would connect with it. I was the perfect age when the first movie came out—I was 8, and I completely fell in love with the idea that we’d be bringing it back for a new generation, but along with that, I definitely understood the responsibility I’d have to take on pushing forward such a beloved franchise.”

RELATED: ‘Perfect Princess’ Lyrics: ‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ Song Gets Official Music Video – Watch Now!

On what she hopes the OG Descendants fans feel when they watch the latest version

“I think the nostalgia comes from the world that was created in the first three films, and our version stays true to that. You still have the bright, bigger-than-life costumes, high-energy musical numbers, heroes versus villains, and wigs so long, they deserve their own trailer.”

“Of course—it’s so hard not to. My friends and family were even sending me links like, ‘Kylie Jenner in her PJs singing ‘Red’ with Stormi!’ and I was like…okay, yeah, super casual. I was freaking out.”

If you missed it, check out the “Perfect Princess” music video from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland!

The upcoming movie musical is slated to debut on Thursday, July 16th on Disney Channel and streaming next day on Disney+.