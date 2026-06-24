Hudson Stone‘s debut solo single is here!

The young, rising star just dropped “Overthinker” on Wednesday (June 24), after signing a record deal with Hollywood Records earlier this year.

“I wrote ‘Overthinker’ because all my life, I’ve been told that I’m such a deep thinker, which is very true, but it tends to lead to overthinking, which can sometimes get in my way. Falling in love, people tend to overthink because they care so deeply about it. When I fell in love, it was the first time I just didn’t think, and my heart took over. So, this song is a reminder to people that love is all about diving in with your whole heart.” – Hudson Stone

Inspired by artists including Dominic Fike, John Mayer, The Strokes, and Leon Bridges, Hudson has developed a sound that blends guitar-driven indie rock with soulful storytelling and modern pop influences.

To celebrate the release, Hudson sat down with Just Jared Jr for a quick-fire Q&A, where he opened up about family, the last song he listened to, what his phone lock screen is and much more!

Hudson shared the most Australian thing about his dad, renowned chef Curtis Stone, which he said, “He’s very, very not afraid of spiders, and not afraid to whack spiders. Good size spiders, just with the back of his hand.”

He also shared the most Korean thing his mom, actress Lindsay Price, does.

“Like my grandmother, she worries,” he said with a laugh.

Check out our full Q&A below!

In addition to his music career, Hudson will also be seen in the upcoming Disney Original Movie, Camp Rock 3, joining a host of new campers later this summer!

Find out who else is in the cast…

This fall, Hudson will join several more Disney stars on the Worlds Collide Concert Tour –