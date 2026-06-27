An upcoming Shrek spinoff is coming out in a couple years!

Donkey, centering on the sidekick voiced by Eddie Murphy, is getting his own prequel movie, and the release date has been revealed.

Universal and Dreamworks have confirmed the movie is currently slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2028, according to .

What the movie will be about

Donkey is set to be an origin story of how a donkey became THE Donkey.

News of the spinoff was first revealed back in 2023 after Eddie Murphy shared comments about wanting his character to have his own movie.

“If [DreamWorks] ever came with another ‘Shrek,’ I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey. They did ‘Puss in Boots’ movies. I was like, ‘They should have done a Donkey movie.’ Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey,” he said back in January 2023.

Earlier this month, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Shrek 5 was released, featuring a lot of Donkey!

The Shrek franchise first debuted in 2001, and has had four, going on five, movies, as well as two Puss in Boots spinoff movies and a TV series, and several short films.