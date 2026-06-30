The full, official trailer for the upcoming fifth Descendants movie was recently released!

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is debuting in just a few weeks, and there’s a new villain shaking things up after Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) altered the fabric of time in The Rise of Red.

What is Descendants: Wicked Wonderland about?

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Who else stars in the upcoming movie?

In addition to Kylie and Malia, other stars reprising their roles include Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella).

Joining the cast includes Liamani Segura as Red’s sister Pink and Awkwafina as the voice of Chessy the Cat.

Find out who else is joining the cast!

When does Descendants: Wicked Wonderland come out?

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will premiere Thursday, July 16th on Disney Channel and streaming next day on Disney+!

Featured in the trailer above is the new song “Mad-Wicked Wonderland,” which you can stream below.

The new song is the second release from the upcoming movie’s soundtrack, which will be released on July 17th, following “Perfect Princess.”