The cast and crew of the live-action Moana are celebrating the upcoming movie!

Director Thomas Kail and executive producer Auli’i Cravalho join stars Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne Johnson for a photo call and fan event in London on Tuesday (June 30) in England.

The group continued the global celebration of the live-action adaptation of the hit animated movie musical.

This is just the latest stop on the global press tour, leading up to the film’s theatrical release on July 10th.

In London, they could be seen posing with a 20-foot-tall replica of Maui’s fishhook. The vent also featured an array of dance, drum and vocal performances that included renditions of the beloved Moana songs.

The week before, Thomas, Catherine and Dwayne hit up the blue carpet for a fan event on Thursday (June 25), followed by a visit to Bondi Beach for a photo call in Sydney on Friday (June 26).

If you didn’t know, the Sydney events were much closer to home for Catherine, who is originally from New Zealand!

A few days earlier, Dwayne kicked off the global press tour solo with a visit in Shanghai, China.

Recently, the final trailer was released, which you can watch above!

Disney also unveiled the brand new song “Along the Way” from the soundtrack, which is performed by Catherine and Dwayne, as well as original Moana voice star Auli’i Cravalho. Check it out here!

The song was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who penned the hit songs from the animated movie.

Check out more photos below from the Moana press tour stops in London and Sydney…