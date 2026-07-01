Liamani Segura is giving us a taste of the new music in the just released Camp Rock 3 teaser trailer!

The 17-year-old actress and singer performs “One Beat Away” in the new look at the upcoming third installment in the Camp Rock franchise.

This is just one of the new songs from the movie musical, and past Camp Rock songs will also be revisited, which is hinted at in the new teaser trailer when Liamani‘s character uncovers a notebook that says “Mitchie’s Songs” on it. This is, of course, in reference to Demi Lovato‘s character from the first two movies.

What is Camp Rock 3 about?

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested – leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.

Who stars in Camp Rock 3?

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas reprise their roles, along with Maria Canals-Barrera. Joining the cast are Disney stars Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton and Lumi Pollack, as well as Sherry Cola, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts and Ava Jean.

Learn all about the new characters here!

The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato are serving as executive producers, with Veronica Rodriguez directing from a script by Eydie Faye.

When does Camp Rock 3 premiere?

Camp Rock 3 is set to debut on August 13th on Disney Channel, and streaming next day on Disney+!

Check out the new posters and all the stills below…