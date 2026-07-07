Dragon Striker is already getting a second season!

The Disney XD series just premiered in June, and Disney has already announced that season two is on the way.

The news was recently unveiled during a panel at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, and the first look photo was revealed, which can be seen here.

What is Dragon Striker about?

In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.

Season 2 synopsis revealed

The Knights face broken friendships, buried secrets and ancient evil as they fight to reach the Banner’s Helm final and risk everything for victory.

Who stars in Dragon Striker?

The series features the voices of Akshay Kumar (Key), Rebecca LaChance (Ssyelle), Yeukayi Ushe (Milo), Waylon Jacobs (Odward) and Evanna Lynch (Ameline).

If you missed it, get to know 10 Fun Facts about Akshay Kumar!

All episodes of season one are currently available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Season two will premiere in early 2027 on Disney XD and Disney+!