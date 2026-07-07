Disney+ is looking to be adapt “The Last Kids on Earth” in live-action!

It was recently announced that the streamer has ordered a pilot for a new adaptation of the novel series by Max Brallier, according to The Wrap.

Disney+ ordered a pilot from The Vampire Diaries, Gotham Knights, and Batwoman executive producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, who are set to write, executive produce, and showrun.

Kevin Tancharoen has been tapped to direct and executive produce the pilot.

What is The Last Kids on Earth about?

The graphic novel series consists of 10 books and five standalone sequels.

The pilot ordered will “a mismatched group of teens, led by 13-year-old Jack Sullivan, as they band together to defend themselves when monsters overrun their sleepy town of Wakefield.”

Here’s the book synopsis:

Ever since the monster apocalypse hit town, average thirteen year old Jack Sullivan has been living in his tree house, which he’s armed to the teeth with catapults and a moat, not to mention video games and an endless supply of Oreos and Mountain Dew scavenged from abandoned stores. But Jack alone is no match for the hordes of Zombies and Winged Wretches and Vine Thingies, and especially not for the eerily intelligent monster known only as Blarg. So Jack builds a team: his dorky best friend, Quint; the reformed middle school bully, Dirk; Jack’s loyal pet monster, Rover; and the fiercest girl Jack knows, June. With their help, Jack is going to slay Blarg, achieve the ultimate Feat of Apocalyptic Success, and be average no longer! Can he do it?

You can purchase “The Last Kids on Earth” book on Amazon now!

Have there been any other adaptations of “The Last Kids on Earth”?

Yes! Netflix released three seasons of an animated adaptation, which covered the first three books, one per season, as well as a special. The series debuted in September 2019, and the special dropped in April 2021.

In case you missed it, Disney+ recently ordered another TV pilot, based on a very popular early 2000s movie!

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