The official track list for the upcoming Camp Rock 3 soundtrack has just been revealed!

The highly anticipated movie musical threequel is set to debut later this summer, along with the soundtrack.

Camp Rock 3 will feature plenty of new music from the young cast, but they’re also going to revisit songs from the first two movies!

One of the new songs is the previously released “One Beat Away,” performed by Liamani Segura, which was previewed in the latest teaser trailer before being released in full. However, Disney also just dropped the full music video.

The Jonas Brothers will also be featured on the soundtrack with one new song, “Come On Over,” as well as on a remake of “We Rock,” which serves as the finale number in the first movie.

Camp Rock 3‘s soundtrack will drop on August 14th. You can pre-order the soundtrack now on Amazon, as well as on Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music.

What is Camp Rock 3 about?

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested – leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.

Who stars in Camp Rock 3?

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas reprise their roles, along with Maria Canals-Barrera. Joining the cast are Disney stars Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton and Lumi Pollack, as well as Sherry Cola, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts and Ava Jean.

Learn all about the new characters here!

The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato are serving as executive producers, with Veronica Rodriguez directing from a script by Eydie Faye.

Camp Rock 3 is set to debut on August 13th on Disney Channel, and streaming next day on Disney+!

Check out the full soundtrack track listing below…

Camp Rock 3 Track List

“Come On Over” – performed by Connect 3 “One Beat Away” – performed by Liamani, Camp Rock 3 Cast “Tomorrow” – performed by Malachi Barton “Play It My Way” – performed by Lumi Pollack “Get Ready” – performed by Hudson Stone “My Own Drum” – performed by Casey Trotter “Echo” – performed by Liamani, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter “Rhythm’s Only Right” – performed by Liamani, Hudson Stone “Work In Progress” – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast “Play My Music” – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast “Start The Party” – performed by Camp Rock 3 Cast “We Rock” – performed by Connect 3, Camp Rock 3 Cast “Tomorrow” (Acoustic) – performed by Malachi Barton “What It Takes” – performed by Brooklynn Pitts “Brand New Day” – performed by Liamani “It’s On” – performed by Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Ava Jean “Score Suite” – composed by Tom Howe

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