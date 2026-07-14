Joe Locke is all smiles while hitting the carpet at the Heartstopper Forever premiere held at Cineworld Leicester Square on Tuesday (July 14) in London.

The 22-year-old was joined by his best friend, Dylan Mulvaney, at the big event to celebrate his upcoming new movie, which premieres on Netflix this week!

Joe looked handsome in a gray-striped suit from Thom Browne, while Dylan stepped out in a sequined-flower minidress with a blue-striped blouse and tights embroidered with dogs and sequins.

The BFFs are often seen supporting each other for their various projects. In June, Joe went to New York City to support Dylan at a performance of her Broadway show SIX.

He shared photos and videos from his trip on Instagram, with the first pic of them at the show, where he wore a shirt reading, “Tranne Boleyn’s BFF,” referencing her character Anne Boleyn.

At the Heartstopper Forever premiere, Joe also posed for photos with co-star Kit Connor and creator Alice Oseman.

If you missed it, check out photos of the whole cast at the event over on Just Jared!

The upcoming movie is the conclusion of the hit series Heartstopper, based on Alice‘s graphic novel series.

Here’s the synopsis:

Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?

Heartstopper Forever is set to debut on Friday (July 17). Watch the trailer here!

A behind-the-scenes special is also coming out.

See more photos of Joe Locke and Dylan Mulvaney at the Heartstopper Forever premiere below…