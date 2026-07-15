By 
July 15, 2026
Booboo Stewart, Dara Renee and Joshua Colley attend Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Credit: Getty

OG Descendants star Booboo Stewart made a rare red carpet appearance while attending the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday (July 14) in Los Angeles.

Descendants: The Rise of Red stars Dara Renee and Joshua Colley also stepped out as the three past franchise stars showed their support for the upcoming fifth installment.

Several other Disney stars were also in attendance, including cast members from another upcoming movie, Camp Rock 3, supporting their co-star, Liamani Segura, who stars in both movies!

Malachi Barton attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Malachi Barton
Casey Trotter attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Casey Trotter
Brooklynn Pitts attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Brooklynn Pitts
Ella Lucas attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Ella Lucas
Orlando Lucas attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Orlando Lucas

CR3‘s Malachi Barton, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ella Lucas, and Orlando Lucas showed their support for Liamani.

Also stepping out included Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea‘s Swayam Bhatia, Mekonnen Knife, Emily Costtrici, and Taylor Oliver, along with many more Disney movie and TV stars.

Later this year, stars from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, Camp Rock 3 and Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea are heading out on the Worlds Collide TourGet all the details here!

If you missed it, check out photos of the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland cast on the carpet at the premiere.

The upcoming movie debuts THIS Thursday (July 16) on Disney Channel, and streaming next day on Disney+. Watch the trailer here!

Camp Rock 3 will be premiering in August on Disney Channel and Disney+. The track list for the soundtrack was just unveiled this week.

See photos of all the Disney stars in attendance at the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere below…

Taylor Oliver attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Zombies 5’s Taylor Oliver
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Camp Rock’s Anna Maria Perez de Tagle
Emily Costtrici attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Zombies 5’s Emily Costtrici
Faith Hedley attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire’s Faith Hedley
Adrian Lyles attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
HSMTMTS’ Adrian Lyles
Taylor Cora attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s Taylor Cora
Joshua Colley attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Descendants 4’s Joshua Colley
Dara Renee attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Descendants 4’s Dara Renee
Alkaio Thiele attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s Alkaio Thiele
Mekennon Knife attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Zombies 5’s Mekennon Knife
Swayam Bhatia attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Zombies 5’s Swayam Bhatia
Max Matenko attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s Max Matenko
Reagan To attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Elemental’s Reagan To
Kenzi Richardson attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire’s Kenzi Richardson
Janice LeAnn Brown attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Wizard Beyond Waverly Place’s Janice LeAnn Brown
Ruby Marino attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Electric Bloom’s Ruby Marino
Shaun Dixon attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire’s Shaun Dixon
Scarlett Spears attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Toy Story 5’s Scarlett Spears
Booboo Stewart attends Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Booboo Stewart

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