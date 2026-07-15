OG Descendants star Booboo Stewart made a rare red carpet appearance while attending the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday (July 14) in Los Angeles.

Descendants: The Rise of Red stars Dara Renee and Joshua Colley also stepped out as the three past franchise stars showed their support for the upcoming fifth installment.

Several other Disney stars were also in attendance, including cast members from another upcoming movie, Camp Rock 3, supporting their co-star, Liamani Segura, who stars in both movies!

Malachi Barton Casey Trotter Brooklynn Pitts Ella Lucas Orlando Lucas

CR3‘s Malachi Barton, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ella Lucas, and Orlando Lucas showed their support for Liamani.

Also stepping out included Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea‘s Swayam Bhatia, Mekonnen Knife, Emily Costtrici, and Taylor Oliver, along with many more Disney movie and TV stars.

Later this year, stars from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, Camp Rock 3 and Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea are heading out on the Worlds Collide Tour – Get all the details here!

If you missed it, check out photos of the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland cast on the carpet at the premiere.

The upcoming movie debuts THIS Thursday (July 16) on Disney Channel, and streaming next day on Disney+. Watch the trailer here!

Camp Rock 3 will be premiering in August on Disney Channel and Disney+. The track list for the soundtrack was just unveiled this week.

See photos of all the Disney stars in attendance at the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere below…