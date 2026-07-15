The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season three trailer is here!

Disney Channel shared a first look at the sequel series’ upcoming four-part finale event on Wednesday (July 15), and it features a major reunion with Selena Gomez and two past co-stars.

The trailer teases what’s to come in the final episodes, with Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) trying to find and save her mom, Alex Russo (Gomez), after she sacrificed herself in the season two finale.

What is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 3 about?

Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.

When does the final season premiere?

The 4-part finale event begins Tuesday, August 4th on Disney Channel, with a marathon starting at 8 pm ET/PT. The episodes will then be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 5th.

Who stars in Wizards Beyond?

Reprising their roles include David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo).

Selena will, of course, return as Alex Russo in multiple episodes, along with Jennifer Stone and Gregg Sulkin making guest appearances as Harper Finkle and Mason Greyback, respectively.

Also appearing the final episodes are Brandon Michael Hall as Damien Penwulf, Billie’s father, Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo, Ramon Reed as Silas Evilini, and Tobias Jelinek as Lord Morsus.

Selena and David also serve as executive producers, and the actress will make her directorial debut with the premiere episode!

If you missed it, the young stars of Wizards Beyond attended the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere this week, alongside several other Disney stars.

Check out all the season three stills and new cast portraits below…