By 
July 15, 2026
Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker and Liamani Segura pose separately at the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Credit: Getty

The stars of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland are hitting the carpet at the premiere!

Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker and Liamani Segura were among the cast members stepping out at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday (July 14) in Los Angeles.

They were joined at the big premiere by their co-stars, including their on-screen moms, Rita Ora and Brandy, respectively.

Rita Ora and Kylie Cantrall the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Malia Baker and Brandy attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Rita Ora and Liamani Segura the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere

What is Descendants: Wicked Wonderland about?

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Also stepping out for the premiere were co-stars Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Paolo Montalban, Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garett, Ryan McEwen, Dayton Paradis, and Awkwafina.

Leonardo Nam attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter)
Melanie Paxson attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother)
Paolo Montalban attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Paolo Montalban (King Charming)
Brendon Tremblay attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter)
Alexandro Byrd attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal)
Kiara Romero attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook)
Joel Oulette attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood)
Zavien Garrett attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier)
Ryan McEwen attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee)
Dayton Paradis attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee)
Awkwafina attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Awkwafina (Chessy the Cat)

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is set to debut on Thursday, July 16th on Disney Channel and streaming next day on Disney+ – Watch the trailer here!

Check out more photos from the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere below…

Kylie Cantrall attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Malia Baker attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Ryan McEwen, Kiara Romero and Dayton Paradis attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Ryan McEwen, Kiara Romero and Dayton Paradis attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland cast pose for group photo at LA premiere
Melanie Paxson attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Leonardo Nam attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Kiara Romero attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Joel Oulette attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Brandy attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Brandy attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Brandy attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Malia Baker and Brandy pose together at the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Awkwafina attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Kylie Cantrall attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Rita Ora and Kylie Cantrall attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Malia Baker attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Brendon Tremblay attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Liamani Segura attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Liamani Segura attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Sy'rai and Brandy attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Sy'rai and Brandy attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Rita Ora, Brandy, Kylie Cantrall and Liamani Segura attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland cast pose for group photo at LA premiere
Ryan McEwen attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Rita Ora attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Rita Ora attends the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere

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