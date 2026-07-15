The stars of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland are hitting the carpet at the premiere!

Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker and Liamani Segura were among the cast members stepping out at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Tuesday (July 14) in Los Angeles.

They were joined at the big premiere by their co-stars, including their on-screen moms, Rita Ora and Brandy, respectively.

What is Descendants: Wicked Wonderland about?

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Also stepping out for the premiere were co-stars Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Paolo Montalban, Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garett, Ryan McEwen, Dayton Paradis, and Awkwafina.

Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter) Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother) Paolo Montalban (King Charming) Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter) Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal) Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook) Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood) Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier) Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee) Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee) Awkwafina (Chessy the Cat)

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is set to debut on Thursday, July 16th on Disney Channel and streaming next day on Disney+ – Watch the trailer here!

Check out more photos from the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland premiere below…