Tue, 14 December 2021

Tom Holland & Zendaya Greet Fans as They Arrive at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are hard at work promoting their new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home!

The couple were seen greeting their fans as they arrive at an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Los Angeles on Monday (December 13).

Also spotted heading into the studio were their castmates Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon, who joined the pair in discussing some of the rumors and fan theories surrounding the new film.

Find out what they said…

Tue, 14 December 2021

Big Time Rush Hit The Stage For First Time Since 2014 at Jingle Ball!

Big Time Rush have performed together on stage for the first time in years at the Q102 Jingle Ball 2021 show at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night (December 13) in Philadelphia, Penn.

The guys – James Maslow, Logan Henderson, Kendall Schmidt and Carlos PenaVega – hit the stage hours after releasing their first new single in eight years, “Call It Like I See It.”

This performance marks the first time BTR has performed on stage together since their last tour in 2014, before taking a long hiatus.

Also hitting the stage at Jingle Ball were Tate McRae, Monsta X and Dixie D’Amelio.

“Big Time Rush is back🤘🏼 Hell of a first show to kick off this reunion. Thanks Philly and @iheartradio for showing us so much love @iheartjingleball We’re just getting started…” BTR wrote on social media, with pics from the show.

Big Time Rush recently opened up about their reunion and their new music.

Click inside to see what they said…

Tue, 14 December 2021

Alisha Wainwright & Ja'Siah Young Return In 'Raising Dion' Season 2 - First Look Pics

The first look photos for season two of Raising Dion have been released!

Alisha Wainwright and Ja’Siah Young return in the lead roles of Nicole and her son Dion.

In season two, two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye.

After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

The series also stars Jazmyn Simon (Kat), Sammi Haney (Esperanza), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), Aubriana Davis (Janelle Carr), Tracey Bonner (Simone Carr) and Josh Ventura (David Marsh).

Raising Dion returns for season two on Netflix on February 1, 2022.

Click through the gallery to see all of the Raising Dion season two first look photos…

Tue, 14 December 2021

Mixtape's Gemma Brooke Allen Premieres New Holiday Single & Shares 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Gemma Brooke Allen is getting in the holiday spirit with her new song “Happier at Christmas”!

The young actress and singer wrote the new song herself, which is out across all major music platforms now.

“I came up with the idea for ‘Happier at Christmas’ with my mom. We were talking about how it’s been a really rough couple of years for everyone but, with Christmas, it’s almost like this magical time of year where everything just feels better,” Gemma told JJJ exclusively.

“There’s this magic in the air and for a little bit we can slow down and take a second to think about all the things we can be grateful for,” she added. “I wanted to have a fun song that can make you smile and dance and cheer everyone up a little.”

Gemma also just recently starred in the new Netflix movie Mixtape, alongside Julie Bowen and Audrey Hsieh. Check out the trailer here!

Along with her new song and new Netflix movie, we got to know Gemma with our exclusive 10 Fun Facts feature.

Click inside to listen to the song and to learn more… More Here »

Tue, 14 December 2021

Taylor Lautner & Kevin James Star In 'Home Team' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Taylor Lautner and Kevin James‘ upcoming football movie is here!

This is the 29-year-old actor’s first movie in five years.

Here’s a synopsis: Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

Also starring in the movie are Maxwell Simkins, Tait Blum, Isaiah Mustafa, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez and Jared Sandler.

Home Team will be out on Netflix on January 28th.

If you missed it, Taylor and his longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome recently got engaged!

Tue, 14 December 2021

Jordan Fisher & Wife Ellie Announce Baby No 1 Is On The Way - Watch The Cute Video

Congratulations are in order for Jordan Fisher and his longtime love Ellie!!

The couple just announced on Tuesday (December 14) that they are expecting their first child together.

“and the journey begins…we can’t wait to meet you,” Jordan captioned the video.

Click inside to watch and find out more…

Tue, 14 December 2021

Shameik Moore, Xochitl Gomez & More Marvel Stars Attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Premiere

Shameik Moore dons black and red while attending the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Monday evening (December 13) in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, the 26-year-old actor is actually the voice of Miles Morales / Spider-Man in the animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse!

Xochitl Gomez stepped out for the premiere, supporting her upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong, who appear in No Way Home. She has also just been hitting the red carpets at many of the Marvel premieres over the past year.

The upcoming Doctor Strange movie is currently in the midst of filming re-shoots in LA.

Other Marvel actors in attendance at the premiere include Ms Marvel‘s Laurel Marsden, Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu, MorbiusJared Leto and EternalsKumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon, as well as Hannibal Buress and JB Smoove, who are in No Way Home.

Just recently, the first teaser for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) was released. Check it out here!

