Tom Holland and Zendaya are hard at work promoting their new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home!

The couple were seen greeting their fans as they arrive at an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Los Angeles on Monday (December 13).

Also spotted heading into the studio were their castmates Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon, who joined the pair in discussing some of the rumors and fan theories surrounding the new film.

Find out what they said… More Here »