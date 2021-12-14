“Big Time Rush is back🤘🏼 Hell of a first show to kick off this reunion. Thanks Philly and @iheartradio for showing us so much love @iheartjingleball We’re just getting started…” BTR wrote on social media, with pics from the show.
Big Time Rush recently opened up about their reunion and their new music.
In season two, two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye.
After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.
The series also stars Jazmyn Simon (Kat), Sammi Haney (Esperanza), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), Aubriana Davis (Janelle Carr), Tracey Bonner (Simone Carr) and Josh Ventura (David Marsh).
Raising Dion returns for season two on Netflix on February 1, 2022.
Click through the gallery to see all of the Raising Dion season two first look photos…
Gemma Brooke Allen is getting in the holiday spirit with her new song “Happier at Christmas”!
The young actress and singer wrote the new song herself, which is out across all major music platforms now.
“I came up with the idea for ‘Happier at Christmas’ with my mom. We were talking about how it’s been a really rough couple of years for everyone but, with Christmas, it’s almost like this magical time of year where everything just feels better,” Gemma told JJJ exclusively.
“There’s this magic in the air and for a little bit we can slow down and take a second to think about all the things we can be grateful for,” she added. “I wanted to have a fun song that can make you smile and dance and cheer everyone up a little.”
This is the 29-year-old actor’s first movie in five years.
Here’s a synopsis: Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.
If you didn’t know, the 26-year-old actor is actually the voice of Miles Morales / Spider-Man in the animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse!
Xochitl Gomez stepped out for the premiere, supporting her upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong, who appear in No Way Home. She has also just been hitting the red carpets at many of the Marvel premieres over the past year.
The upcoming Doctor Strange movie is currently in the midst of filming re-shoots in LA.