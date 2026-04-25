Griffin McIntyre just dropped his new song “Risk It All,” along with the music video!
You may recognize the 18-year-old from his time on the Netflix series Country Comfort, and you may also know his father – Joey McIntyre from New Kids of the Block.
Now, Griffin is launching his own music career with the new track. Plus, we caught up with the multi-hyphenate and got to know 10 Fun Facts about him!
In addition to the “Risk It All” music video, which you can watch right here, you can also download the track on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
Get to know more about Griffin McIntyre with 10 Fun Facts below!
- I was born in Los Angeles and it’s my favorite place.
- I play piano and guitar.
- My lifelong goal is to go on an arena tour all over the world, but my real dream is to be a New England Patriot.
- I’ll eat all the bread before dinner.
- My current low-key obsession is ping pong.
- I like horror movies and documentaries.
- I do random deep dives on things like the CIA and the Navy Seals.
- I am a nerd about all things music, and I use pro tools to make my music.
- I can’t eat chicken and I only drink water.
- I love FaceTime.
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