Griffin McIntyre just dropped his new song “Risk It All,” along with the music video!



You may recognize the 18-year-old from his time on the Netflix series Country Comfort, and you may also know his father – Joey McIntyre from New Kids of the Block.

Now, Griffin is launching his own music career with the new track. Plus, we caught up with the multi-hyphenate and got to know 10 Fun Facts about him!



In addition to the “Risk It All” music video, which you can watch right here, you can also download the track on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

Get to know more about Griffin McIntyre with 10 Fun Facts below!