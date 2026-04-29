Anna Cathcart is opening up about the future of XO, Kitty!



The 22-year-old star of the Netflix series stars in the latest third season of the To All the Boys spinoff, which launched on the streamer earlier this month.

This season ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, but has yet to be announced for a fourth season.

In a new interview, Anna dished on the hopes for season four, as well as the possibility of the series being canceled before the characters graduate from KISS.

“I think I would love to do a season four and see them graduate and see what that end of the chapter looks like, because they’re at winter break now in their senior year,” she said on the Zach Sang Show. “But I do like how season three ends. I think it makes a lot of sense and I think it’s cool to see Kitty happy and in a relationship and looking forward to this next chapter, because she’s often always [motions franticly] and now she’s happy. I love seeing her not in turmoil.”



She also teased what she’d like to see in season four, even the possibility of moving some of the season to Kitty’s hometown of Portland and filming where they shot the To All the Boys movies.

“I think it would be so fun to see Minho in the Covey household. Like, I would love that. I think they’re headed to Portland at the end of the season. I think just the crazy otherworld type of scenario of just seeing Minho where the movies were shot, I think would be so special,” Anna said. “And like this is the couch Peter and Lara Jean sat on. Now, Kitty and Minho are sitting on it… Also just like Kitty’s always understanding Minho and his world, but he doesn’t get to see her world. He sees the world she built around him and the world that she built when she got t o Korea, but not her roots, and I think there’s something very intimate about showing someone your hometown and where your elementary school is and all that kind of stuff. So, I think that’d be very special.”



Anna also spoke to the possibility of Netflix not renewing the show for a fourth season, likening that potential to graduating high school during COVID.

“I’ve never thought about that as a decision because it’s not my decision. I could have to say goodbye to Kitty tomorrow if we get told we don’t get a season four,” she candidly shared. “Or I could be told that we have multiple more seasons and I got to keep finding a way to want to be with her. So, it’s not up to me. I don’t really think about when it’s like time because it’s not in my control.”



“But I think if I don’t get a season four, I will have a hard time of like, I was a COVID grad and I never got to have my high school end the way that I expected. And it would feel like that,” she added. “Like it’ll feel like the plug just got pulled randomly and now you don’t get graduation. You don’t get to say goodbye. You don’t get the last time walking through the hallways and feeling nostalgic that like this is where you spent five years of your life. Like that’s how high school felt. And I very much compared that in my mind of like if we don’t get to season four, I think it’ll be like that..

“I didn’t know we had to say good bye. I never got to tie the bow and the ribbon and like write my little love letter to her. It’s like it just all of a sudden, she disappears? That’s crazy. But also like I get it,” Anna continued. “It’s been so many years of my life. I think that I don’t know what’s going to happen. And I think everything, there’s reasons for whatever, whatever does end up happening. I respect and understand it. I think there’s a lot of a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t realize of what goes into those decisions. But it is it isn’t something I really consider of like when it’s time ’cause I’m told when that time is and I just have to kind of make it work for me.”



If you missed it, check out a recap of all the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie trilogy stars who have returned for XO, Kitty!

