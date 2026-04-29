A new, live-action Casper television series is in the works!



Disney+ has picked up the new series from Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston, according to Deadline.

Steven Spielberg, who produced the 1995 movie, which starred Christina Ricci, is also on board as an executive producer, along with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Minimal details for the project are available, but it’s said to have a darker edge, like Wednesday, and is a modern version of the ghost story. It’s still in early development stages.

In addition to writing and executive producing with Hilary, Rob Letterman is also set to direct the project.



Back in 2022, UCP had a live-action Casper series in development at Peacock, but that series did not move forward.

The character of Casper the Friendly Ghost first appeared in a series of theatrical cartoons starting in 1945, and was also featured in comics from Harvey Comics in 1952, before they bought the character in 1959.

He has also been featured in several video games, TV shows and five animated and live-action films, including Casper Meets Wendy, starring Disney alum Hilary Duff as Wendy!

Should the new live-action series move forward, it will be the first project from UCP on Disney+, which has several projects on all other major streamers, including Netflix, Peacock, HBO Max, Apple TV and Hulu.