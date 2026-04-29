Laura Marano is teasing the possibility of an Austin & Ally reboot!



The 30-year-old actress and singer, who starred as the titular character Ally Dawson across all four seasons of the Disney Channel comedy, recently appeared on the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast and was asked about whether a reboot has been discussed.

“Have you ever had a serious conversation about Austin & Ally coming back?” host Tommy DiDario asked.

“Yes, and I think we’d all be really open to it,” she replied. “I think it’s just it being the right project, like the right version. I think we would all love to do a movie. I think it just, we’re super open to it and of course we’ll see where it goes. I think we all just want to hang out again. And to hang out again and to get paid to hang out is kind of, we love that.”

“I think we all are [protective of what that would be]. I think we want to make sure it’s very true to the characters,” she continued. “But then, I think the challenge can also be our audience grew up with us. Our audience is in their 20s. They’re all older, they’re in their early to late 20s, but you also have kids who are just finding out about it and watching it now.”



“I think maybe the challenge would be figuring out how do we speak to all of those people and make sure it is true to the characters and true to the audience who loved and grew up with it,” Laura said.

“Raini [Rodriguez], Ross [Lynch], Calum [Worthy] and I will forever be just completely bonded for life because we had this beautiful, amazing experience that there’s challenges and it can be overwhelming, but we did it together,” she added. “They’re like family to me.”

Back in 2023, the Austin & Ally cast had their first in person reunion with all four in a number of years.

The Disney Channel series ran for four seasons, from 2011 to 2016, on Disney Channel. All episodes are currently available to stream on Disney+!

Did you know this celeb auditioned to be on the show??