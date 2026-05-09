Sidelined 3 is heading into production!



Tubi just announced this week that the third and final installment has officially been greenlit and it’s starting to film very soon.

Stars Noah Beck and Siena Agudong, along with Charlie Gillespie, shared the exciting news in a new video shared to Instagram. Check it out below!

What is the third movie about?

Here’s the synopsis: Set two years later, as USC quarterback Drayton Lahey (Beck) lands in New York City as a Heisman hopeful… but it may turn out he’s not just there for football. Somewhere in the city is his former high school sweetheart, Dallas Bryan (Agudong), who is building her new career, navigating her love life alongside Skyler (Gillespie), chasing her dreams, and not looking back. Now, in the city that never sleeps and with everything on the line, Drayton has one shot to prove he’s not just chasing a trophy… he’s chasing the one who got away.

Who all is reprising their role?

In addition to Noah, Siena and Charlie, other cast members set to return include Drew Ray Tanner, Kolton Stewart, Sage Linder, Asia Lizardo and Jason Fernandes.

James Van Der Beek, who played Noah‘s father in the first two movies, will sadly, of course, not be returning as he passed away earlier this year.

See Noah‘s tribute to the late actor after he passed away in February.

Who is directing the third movie?

While Justin Wu helmed the first two movies, Michael Medico is taking over director duties for Sidelined 3.

Sidelined is based on the Wattpad novel “The QB Bad Boy and Me” by Tay Marley.