Siena Agudong and Charlie Gillespie are teaming up for another movie together!



The Sidelined 2: Intercepted are set to star in The One Before The One, along with Sara Waisglass, according to Deadline.

The upcoming YA romance movie hails from Blue Fox Entertainment, who is launching the film at the Cannes market.

What is The One Before The One about?

Here’s the synopsis: “When burned-out Wall Street analyst Steven (Gillespie) returns to his hometown for his twentieth high school reunion, he is inexplicably transported back to his senior year and reunited with his lost love, Beth (Agudong). Steven becomes determined to rewrite history, but the version of Beth he spent twenty years idolizing may not be the soulmate he remembered. While trying to ensure his best friend Brian doesn’t once again miss the opportunity to play college football, and rebuilding his relationship with his longtime friend and songwriter, Katie (Waisglass), Steven slowly comes to realize that the life and love he always wished for might not be the one that got away.”

Brittany Sarkisian is serving as writer and director, based on a story by John E Clark, which is said to be “set against the backdrop of late-90s nostalgia: nokia phones, house parties, alt rock, and the looming panic surrounding Y2K.”

Production is slated to start on July 6th in Austin, Texas.

“We’re thrilled to be handling worldwide sales for Brittany Sarkisian’s feature directorial debut,” Lisa Gutberlet, Blue Fox Entertainment president, said in a statement. “The film takes a familiar and deeply relatable idea and approaches it in a fresh, imaginative and heartfelt way. Everyone has wondered what it would be like to relive a pivotal moment of their life with the wisdom they have now. Combined with this tremendously charismatic cast, the film has all the ingredients to resonate with audiences around the world.”

It was also recently announced that Siena and Charlie are returning for Sidelined 3, which just started production for the third and final installment of the Tubi trilogy.

Sara Waisglass, best known for starring in Ginny & Georgia, also recently starred in How to Lose a Popularity Contest, also for Tubi.