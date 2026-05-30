The official title for the upcoming fifth installment in the Zombies franchise has been unveiled!



Disney revealed that the new movie will be titled Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea, in a fun video with the cast and executive producers Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim.

They also revealed it will be released in 2027!

“I know, give it up for Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea,” Milo says in the video after the title reveal. “Very exciting. I just wanted to say I love y’all. I’m wishing you luck. I know that it’s going amazing down there [in New Zealand]. I’ve been hearing everybody’s crushing it.”



“Keep up the great work,” Meg adds. “Have so much filming, and I’ll see you all soon.”



Malachi Barton notes in the video, “How did we go this long without knowing the title of the movie?”



Following the title reveal earlier this month, the stars of the movie have been taking to Instagram to share photos and videos from production as they have now wrapped up filming on the project.

Check out their posts below!



Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea will see the returns of Malachi Barton as Victor, Freya Skye as Nova, Sway Bhatia as Vera, Julian Lerner as Ray, Mekonnen Knife as Vargas and Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, plus new to the franchise cast members Diaana Babnicova as Pearl, Taylor Oliver as Fin, Olive Mortimer as Sandy and Emily Costtrici as Izzy.

If you missed it, see the first look at their costumes!