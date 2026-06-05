We have your exclusive first listen at the new song “The Very End,” which serves as the end credits song for Disney’s new animated series Dragon Striker!



Disney has created a music video featuring the song and clips from the upcoming television show, and we got the first look right here.

What is Dragon Striker about?

In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.

The upcoming series features the voices of Akshay Kumar (Key), Rebecca LaChance (Ssyelle), Yeukayi Ushe (Milo), Waylon Jacobs (Odward) and Evanna Lynch (Ameline).

Dragon Striker, which blends European fantasy with Japanese animation influences, is set to debut with all 11 episodes on Tuesday, June 9th with a marathon on Disney XD. The marathon event will begin at 5pm ET/PT!

Following the Disney XD premiere, the 11 episodes will then drop on Disney+ and Hulu on Wednesday June 10th.

Check out the trailer above!