Julia Lester has announced some big personal news!



The 26-year-old former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star revealed on Instagram on Tuesday (June 9) that she is engaged to writer girlfriend Ilana Wolpert.

“I love you Ilana Lee Wolpert and I can’t wait to marry you,” she captioned a series of engagement photos, adding a white heart and a pink flower emoji.

Julia and Ilana began dating in 2022 and have been going strong ever since.

If you didn’t know, Julia also appears in the Netflix series The Four Seasons, playing Lila, the daughter of Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver‘s characters. She also starred in the Hulu movie Prom Dates back in 2024.

In 2023, Julia received her first Tony Award nomination, for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her Broadway debut as Little Red Ridinghood in the revival of Into the Woods.

Ilona served as a writer on several episodes of HSMTMTS, and she wrote the hit rom-com Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Following their engagement news, several of their friends and HSMTMTS co-stars flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS ANGELSSSS,” Larry Saperstein commented, along with three red heart emojis.

Dara Renee wrote, “YESSSSSS!!!” with two fire emojis.

“I CRYYYYYYYYY CONGRATULATIONS YOU ANGELS,” Olivia Rose Keegan commented.

“Sobbing,” HSMTMTS creator Tim Federle said.

Joe Serafini commented with three crying emojis and three floating heart emojis.

“JUJIIIIIIIIIIII,” Matt Cornett, who played Julia‘s cousin on the show, wrote, adding heart and fire emojis.

Julia‘s The Four Seasons mom Kerri Kenney-Silver also commented, writing, “Sweetpea!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!” along with several heart emojis.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the big news!