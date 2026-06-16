The swamp crew is back for a new adventure in the Shrek 5 teaser trailer!

Shrek, Fiona and Donkey are coming back to movie screens in 2027 for the next installment in the hit franchise, and we finally have more of a look at what’s to come.

Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy are reprising their voice roles in the movie, with Zendaya, Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo joining as the voices of Shrek and Fiona’s children, Felicia, Fergus and Farkle.

“Once upon a time, a hideous ogre and a delusional donkey embarked on a journey to the magical city of Further Further Away,” the narrator says at the start of the clip.

Donkey excitedly interrupts, saying, “Oh my god, it’s happening. It’s really happening. Do you know what that means? I need a makeover. Get my arms yolked in my backjack, my ass added. Maybe even tighten up my bodon.”



Shrek responds, “No, definitely not.”

Shrek 5 was confirmed to be in the works in April 2023, and it will finally hit theaters on June 30, 2027!

While Zendaya‘s Felicia is not included in the new teaser trailer, you can see a first look at her character from early 2025!