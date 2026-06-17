Disney has unveiled the first look at their upcoming animated feature Hexed!

The teaser trailer introduces audiences to the impulsive and unconventional teenage girl Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and her cautious mother Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones).

Hexed synopsis revealed

When Billie accidentally unleashes secret magical abilities, she’s hurtled out of suburbia and into a magical realm called Hexe, where she’s greeted by Ms. Quill and Elias Quire. As Billie’s spectacle-filled journey unfolds, she discovers family mysteries that could change the magical world of witches forever.

The upcoming movie also features the voices of Tracey Ullman as the enchanted feather quill pen Ms Quill, and Stephen Fry as the magical journal Elias Quire.

“A wonderfully strange phenomenon is happening all around Billie, something she can’t explain. She’s someone who has felt miscast in her own life, and it takes leaving her normal world behind and entering a hidden world of wild, unhinged magic to begin to understand herself.” – director Fawn Veerasunthorn

“Hexe is a place where Billie begins to feel seen for the first time in her life. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery that reveals a powerful connection to magic, and in the process uncovers long-held secrets about her family.” – director Jason Hand

Hexed marks the 65th animated movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios, and is set to hit theaters on November 25th!