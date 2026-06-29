Lahela and Walter are back together again!!

Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Alex Aiono reunited on Sunday (June 28) while attending the Minions & Monsters premiere at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Their reunion comes nearly three years after their Disney+ series Doogie Kamealoha, MD was canceled after just two seasons.

The second season of the series and was announced to be ending in August.

Doogie Kamealoha, MD centered on Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny (Jason Scott Lee) who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai (Matt Sato), her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick (Wes Tian), her best friend Steph (Emma Meisel), her surfer crush Walter (Aiono) and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee (Ronny Chieng), Charles (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) and Noelani (Mapuana Makia).

After Doogie Kamealoha, MD, Peyton has gone on to star in such movies as Carved, Pizza Movie and Brian. She’s next set to star in the upcoming animated movie Wildwood, which is set to debut in theaters on October 23rd.

Peyton was also recently announced to star in the upcoming comedy Second First Date, which will reunite her with American High, with whom she worked on Pizza Movie. She will also serve as a producer.

Per , the movie follows “Nora (Lee), a romantically jaded high-schooler who unexpectedly falls for the guy of her dreams, Charlie, at an anarchic, unforgettable house party. When Charlie accidentally concusses himself and forgets their whole night together, Nora enlists the help of best friend and party animal Hailey to painstakingly recreate the same bash, beat by unhinged beat, to win him over again.”

Following Doogie, Alex has starred in the movies See You on Venus and Beautiful Wedding. He also starred in the TV shows Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Rescue: HI-Surf.

Coming up, Alex is set to star in the vampire thriller movie Young Blood, which follows “three college best friends head to Key Largo for spring break ever … until they end up stranded on a deserted island being hunted by starved, bloodthirsty vampires,” according to Deadline.

Check out photos of the Minions & Monsters stars at the premiere here!

Here’s the movie’s synopsis:

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

Minions & Monsters hits theaters THIS Wednesday (July 1)!