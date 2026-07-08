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The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen is officially starting production!!

After months of rumors, The Cheetah Girls 4 has been confirmed, and Disney stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Carmen Sanchez are set to star.

The Percy Jackson and Electric Bloom stars are two of six new additions joining the franchise, which will also see the return of most of the OG Cheetah Girls.

What is The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen about?

The story picks up when Cheetah Girls Galleria and Chanel, alongside Galleria’s daughter Faith and her three friends, travel to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. Along the way, these four teen girls test their friendship, find their voice, and discover the true Cheetah spirit as they save the preserve and ultimately take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls.

OG star Raven-Symoné is set to executive produce alongside the first three movies’ executive producer Debra Martin Chase.

Bille Woodruff has been tapped to direct, with a script by Kara Holden, Sarah Watson, and Deborah Swisher. In addition, famed choreographer Kyle Hanagami (Mean Girls) will choreograph!

Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon will reprise their roles as Galleria and Chanel, respectively, while Sabrina Bryan also returns as Dorinda in a special appearance. Kiely Williams, who played Aqua, is not set to return.

Leah has been cast as Raven‘s daughter, Faith, while Carmen will play Adrienne‘s sister, Dior.

Production on the music-driven movie is starting this month in South Africa.

If you missed it, back in 2022, Raven revealed what it would take for her to do a Cheetah Girls reunion.

Learn more about all of the new and returning stars for The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen on Just Jared!

In case you missed it, get to know 10 Fun Facts about Carmen Sanchez.